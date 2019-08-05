Silver Alert Issued For Missing Woman

Silver Alert Missing Helen Coultrup View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Law enforcement officials have issued a Silver Alert and are asking the public’s help to locate a local woman.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the disappearance of 87-year-old Helen Coultrup of San Andreas. Local agencies have been notified in the attempt to locate Helen.

According to an alert posted by the San Andreas CHP, she does have memory issues and was last seen in Valley Springs on Saturday, August 3. She drives a 2010 Toyota Yaris 4-door with CA license plate 6WWY181.

If you see her or her vehicle please contact 911 or the sheriff’s office at 209 754-6500.