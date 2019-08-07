Motorcyclist Crashes On Uneven Roadway Surface

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A local man suffered major injuries in a Tuesday night motorcycle accident.

According to Sonora Unit CHP officials, around 9 p.m., 68-year-old Keith Davis of Jamestown, while riding his 2014 Harley Davidson southbound on 7th Street at an unknown rate of speed, rode over an uneven portion of the roadway and lost control of his motorcycle.

The bike veered left into a private driveway and rolled over onto his left leg. Davis was subsequently transported to Adventist Health Sonora by ground ambulance for treatment of major injuries sustained from the incident. According to the CHP, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.