Medical Emergency Impacts Tuolumne County Supervisors Meeting

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today’s hearing focused on restructuring Tuolumne County government has been recessed until one o’clock this afternoon after an ambulance responded to a report of a possible heart attack.

We reported earlier that the meeting opened at 9am with a discussion about the need to restructure county services in light of recent budget challenges. At 10:40am, during a discussion about the library, there was a request yelled for medical aid for a member of the audience seated toward the back of the room. The meeting was immediately put into recess. 15 minutes later, board chair Karl Rodefer announced that the meeting would reconvene at 1pm this afternoon as the first responders continued to assist the patient. Members of the audience were asked to clear the area.

No additional information is immediately available.