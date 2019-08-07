Sunny
97.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Medical Emergency Impacts Tuolumne County Supervisors Meeting

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Administration Building

Tuolumne County Administration Building

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today’s hearing focused on restructuring Tuolumne County government has been recessed until one o’clock this afternoon after an ambulance responded to a report of a possible heart attack.

We reported earlier that the meeting opened at 9am with a discussion about the need to restructure county services in light of recent budget challenges. At 10:40am, during a discussion about the library, there was a request yelled for medical aid for a member of the audience seated toward the back of the room. The meeting was immediately put into recess. 15 minutes later, board chair Karl Rodefer announced that the meeting would reconvene at 1pm this afternoon as the first responders continued to assist the patient. Members of the audience were asked to clear the area.

No additional information is immediately available.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     