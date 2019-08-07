Meals On Wheels Fundraiser Celebrates The Wild, Wild West

Ron Patel and Stan Forrest View Photo

The 13th annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser is moving to a new location.

Meals and Wheels for Meals on Wheels Co-Chairs Ron Patel and Stan Forrest were Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Patel says the public is invited Saturday, August 24th from 5 – 9 PM for a fun evening and worthy cause at Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne City.

“We like to change the theme each year,” said Patel. “This year we picked a Wild Wild West theme. We’ll have themed drinks, costume contests and an atmosphere that celebrates the Western era with live music and other different twists this year.”

Sierra Senior Providers in Sonora is responsible for the Meals on Wheels program. The food service is vital to a large portion of the senior community.

“Meals on Wheels serves about 1,150 meals each week,” said Forrest. “The event that we’re having on the 24th is a major fundraiser for us because it takes a lot of money to make sure all of these seniors are taken care of.”

The fundraising event will feature a stagecoach ride, an outdoor evening dinner from Black Oak Resort’s Seven Sisters restaurant, western entertainment, a live auction, a silent auction and raffle prizes.

For information, call the Senior Center at 209-533-2622.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.