Expect Travel Delays In Phoenix Lake, Scenic View, Upper Crystal Falls

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Sonora, CA – A heads up to motorists about continuing pipeline repairs and upcoming paving projects.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) field crews working today to address sewer pipeline repairs on Phoenix Lake Road will need another day to finish up. District officials say the work will continue Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Look for traffic controls with flaggers and one-way traffic between Midland Drive and Lori Lane and brace for ten-minute delays.

Additionally, the district contracted with Njirich & Sons, Inc. of Sonora for road paving projects to finalize repairs on various county streets. The work will take place through October.

This week’s paving schedule includes work Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Upper Crystal Falls area. Friday, crews will work in the Phoenix Lake and Scenic View areas. Those who travel to and through those neighborhoods should use extra caution and anticipate delays of up to ten minutes.