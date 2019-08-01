Update: Two-Vehicle Crash Blocking Highway 12 And 49 Intersection

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Update at 3:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that wreckage from a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near the intersection of Highway 49 outside of San Andreas in Calaveras County has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. Further details regarding the collision are below.

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage is blocking Highway 12 near the intersection of Highway 49 outside of San Andreas. Officers are directing traffic. Two air ambulance have been called to the scene and one has taken off. It is unclear how many individuals have been hurt or the extent of their injuries. A tow crews heading to the scene is stuck in the backed up traffic, according to the CHP.

Original post at 2 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash along Highway 12 near the Highway 49 intersection turn off outside of San Andreas in Calaveras County.

Two air ambulances have been called to the scene, but there are no details on injuries. The CHP reports that two sedans collided on Highway 12 and the wreckage is blocking the roadway. Motorists in the area will want to slow down as officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up.

Highway 12 near Highway 49 turn off in San Andreas area loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information