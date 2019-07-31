Forged Notes, Fake Check Land Woman Back In Jail

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A probationer caught with forged items is facing fresh felony charges.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Rachelle Whiting, Jennell Cherylynn Bartholomew was arrested just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon during a compliance check by probation officers and a deputy.

They found items at her Wallace residence on Blagen Road that led to her arrest for possession of forged notes and a fraudulent check as well as for identity theft. She was booked into the Calaveras County Jail for those alleged offenses and for violating her probation.