Update: Columbia Aircraft Called To Mariposa County Fire

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 3 p.m.: Columbia aircraft have returned to base after initially taking off to assist in a vegetation fire in Mariposa County west of Lake Don Pedro.

The flames ignited around 2:45 p.m. along Banderilla Drive near Ranchito Drive and Zelma Way between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure Lake, east of Highway 132 and Hayward. CAL Fire officials in MMU tell Clarke Broadcasting that the fire has been contained at a spot fire. The blaze was sparked by a lawn mower, but it is unclear if any citations were issued. Crew will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 2:50 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — Columbia aircraft have been called to assist in a vegetation fire in Mariposa County, between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure Lake, east of Highway 132 and Hayward.

The flames broke out along Banderilla Drive near Ranchito Drive and Zelma Way. There are no further details regarding the blaze at this time. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the newsroom.