Update: Fire Near Forest Meadows

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 1:30 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward progress of the titled “Fullen Fire” has been stopped at a 30′ by 50′ spot. The flames broke out just before 1 p.m. in the 6400 block of Fullen Road near Dolores Lane north of Forest Meadows in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. Kilgore adds that air has been called off the scene, but ground crews will remain working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. A prevention crew is heading to the scene to gather evidence regarding what might have sparked the blaze, according to Kilgore.

Original post at 1:10 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Fire resources including Columbia aircraft are heading to a report vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

The fire was reported in the 6400 block of Fullen Road near Dolores Lane north of Forest Meadows in the Mountain Ranch area. There is no word on the fires size or whether and structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.