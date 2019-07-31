Newsom Signs Bill Aimed At President’s Taxes

Sacramento, CA — Presidential, and gubernatorial, candidates will be required to release their tax information in order to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

The legislation was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday. The bill was introduced in the legislature in response to President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns. President Trump has stated the reason he is declining to do so is because they are being audited.

Newly signed SB 27 requires candidates to file copies of every income tax return filed with the IRS in the five most recent taxable years with the Secretary of State at least 98 days prior to the corresponding primary election.

Newsom argues that it is a social responsibility to require the information. The Trump administration responded with a statement that the legislation is unconstitutional. A legal fight is anticipated.