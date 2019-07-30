CHP Arrests DUI Driver With Truck Full Of Weapons

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A weaving driver with a broken windshield caught the CHP’s attention and is now facing a range of felonies.

According to CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Officer Steven Machado, officers who stopped James Black, 46, of Coulterville late Saturday night on Mono Way at the westbound Highway 108 off-ramp found a vehicle full of impact weapons.

“One of the weapons had a weight of approximately one pound with a length of three feet,” Machado recounts. “Officers observed symptoms of intoxication and when Mr. Black was directed to exit the 1995 Chevrolet Silverado, a loaded .357 caliber revolver was revealed under his right leg on the driver seat.”

After a personal search, officers located a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in one of Black’s pockets. They also found a speed loader for the revolver.

Black was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a drug or medication, possession of impact weapons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a concealed firearm within a vehicle.