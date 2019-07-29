Tuolumne County Supervisor Rodefer Not Seeking Re-Election

Columbia, CA — A two-term Tuolumne County supervisor, and current board chair, Karl Rodefer, is declining to seek re-election in 2020.

Rodefer’s District Five covers the greater Jamestown and Columbia region. In a letter submitted to Clarke Broadcasting, Rodefer writes, “It has been my honor, my privilege and my pleasure to serve you, the people of Tuolumne County. It is time, However, for me to move on and provide the opportunity for another to take the reins of the Fifth District and work with the remainder of the board to lead Tuolumne County going forward.

He added, “I have both hope and confidence that the voters of District Five will elect the best candidate to replace me on the board. It is vital to four county’s well being that we do so.”

You can read Rodefer’s entire letter by clicking here.

There will be three supervisor seats on the ballot next year. District Four Representative John Gray earlier announced that he is not seeking re-election, and District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan has not yet announced her plans.