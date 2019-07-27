Update: Smoke Spotted Off Stockton Road In Sonora

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:20 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the smoke came from a small debris burn that did not spread into any nearby vegetation. It is unclear as to whether anyone was cited for the blaze as burning in the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit has been suspended since June 17th, as reported here.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Sonora, CA — CAL Fire reports several calls to dispatch regarding a black smoke in the area that is known to house some of the homeless off of Stockton Road in Sonora.

CAL Fire reports aircraft are circling the area around the roadway and Highway 108 while ground crews are working there way into where the plume is originating. It is unclear if it is an actual vegetation fire at this time. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.