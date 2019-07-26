Calaveras Closes In On General Plan Adoption

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras supervisors have called a special meeting and public hearing that may lead to formal adoption of the county’s long-awaited General Plan update.

Tuesday’s event will convene at 9 a.m. following a closed session in the supervisors’ chambers at the county government center in San Andreas (891 Mountain Ranch Road). The General Plan proceedings are the only regular agenda item slated.

The Calaveras County Planning Commission conducted two public hearings on May 22 and June 27 over the draft General Plan and its final environmental impact report (EIR) and passed on about four pages worth of recommended revisions.

If the supervisors approve certifying the EIR, it is quite possible, barring a determination that more findings are necessary, that they may hold the vote at the end of the Tuesday meeting to adopt the General Plan.