Vehicle In Crash Turns Out To Be Stolen

Tuolumne, CA – Two occupants of a car involved in a collision in Tuolumne yesterday were arrested after it was determine the car was hot.

On Thursday around 9:15 a.m., a CHP officer responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tuolumne Road North and Tuolumne Road. Once on the scene, he found a silver Toyota Corolla and a black Dodge Charger had collided. Details regarding the wreck were unclear, but CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Faustino Pulido relays, “The CHP officer investigated the collision and found that the Toyota Corolla had been stolen from Eureka California on May 23.”

The driver of the stolen car was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Marcell Robbins-Wray. The lone passenger was 29-year-old Renee Tiffany Cornell-Hansen. Both are from Redding. The pair was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on charges of auto theft, receiving/possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft auto, and misappropriation of lost property. Their bail was set at $20,000 each.

Written by Tracey Petersen.