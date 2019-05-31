Quantcast
Riggs Will Give Update On Tuolumne County Government

Tracie Riggs
Tracie Riggs
05/31/2019 10:44 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs will talk about the upcoming budget, jail construction and economic development.

Those are a few of the topics she will address on Mother Lode Views this weekend. Riggs, who stepped in as CAO on January 1st, previously served as Assistant CAO. She will talk about the transition, as well as some early changes she has implemented.

In addition, she will speak about some changes within the Public Defender’s Office, the county’s fire initiative, and the process of potentially building two county resiliency centers with federal grant dollars.

