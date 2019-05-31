Riggs Will Give Update On Tuolumne County Government

Tracie Riggs Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs will talk about the upcoming budget, jail construction and economic development.

Those are a few of the topics she will address on Mother Lode Views this weekend. Riggs, who stepped in as CAO on January 1st, previously served as Assistant CAO. She will talk about the transition, as well as some early changes she has implemented.

In addition, she will speak about some changes within the Public Defender’s Office, the county’s fire initiative, and the process of potentially building two county resiliency centers with federal grant dollars.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.