Larger Fires Starting To Ignite Across California

Fire in San Luis Obispo Enlarge

In Northern California, yesterday officials worked to extinguish an 835 acre fire in San Luis Obispo, 144 acre fire in Stanislaus County and 120 acre fire in Fresno County.

On this last day of May, the recent activity shows that the summer fire season is arriving. The Belmont Fire in San Luis Obispo is 90-percent contained, the Canyon Fire near Patterson is 100-percent contained and the Hill Fire near Fresno is 75-percent contained.

Because of the various fires, requiring outside resources, a planned prescribed fire in Calaveras County scheduled for yesterday was postponed.

The fire in Fresno County was determined to be caused by equipment use. With temperatures heating up, CAL Fire urges everyone to only mow grass before 10am. Also, lawn mowers are designed for lawns, and not weeds or dry grass. Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires.

