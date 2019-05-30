5K Event To Slow Traffic Around Murphys

San Andreas, CA — Motorists through and near the downtown Murphys area should take heed of a 5K run expected to create some traffic impacts this weekend.

“Run Like Goose,” a fundraiser for the Live Like Goose nonprofit grief and trauma recovery group, is taking place Sunday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event will impact travel in and around the downtown area, as the course includes a one-and-a-half-mile stretch between Algiers Street at Murphys Community Park and Six Mile Road.

Calaveras County Public Works officials ask that drivers slow down and be cautious and patient while observing all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel.