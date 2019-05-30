Caltrans Expects Sonora And Ebbetts Passes To Open Very Soon

Sonora, CA — After a snowy winter season, Caltrans is hoping to finally open Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.

Caltrans reports that Ebbetts Pass is tentatively scheduled to open at noon today and Sonora Pass should be open a couple of hours later, at 2pm. Yesterday crews were busy doing some final sweeping, pothole repairs, and moving equipment.

Caltrans Area Superintendent Chris Baker notes, “Hopefully the weather cooperates with us from here on out, and we have another successful summer season.”

We’ll pass along more information later today when the passes open. Yosemite National Park reports that there is still no determination on when Highway 120 Tioga Pass will open.

