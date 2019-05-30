McClintock Wants Mueller To Testify Before Congress

Tom McClintock Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock is upset about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statements since releasing his report this past March on Russian Interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller spoke to the media for about 10 minutes yesterday morning, reading from prepared notes, without taking any questions. He announced that he is leaving the Justice Department as the special counsel’s investigation has now concluded. He also made headlines by noting that charging a sitting President with a crime was not an option under long held federal policies.

McClintock says, “Mr. Mueller’s statement is a case study in pettifoggery, and reinforces my position that he should be compelled to testify before Congress. Any president can be indicted after he leaves office and it was Mueller’s job to make a recommendation for prosecution, if one existed. He did not. Instead, he prefers to make innuendoes while hiding behind DOJ guidelines and not be questioned. Sorry, it doesn’t work that way.”

During Mueller’s media briefing yesterday, he noted that he hoped this would be his final statements about the investigation, and if Congress requires him to testify, he would only speak about information already written in the report. The Justice Department has put the entire 448 page report online. You can find it by clicking here.

