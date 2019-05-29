Utility Work To Close Main Calaveras County Road

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA – Digging along a main back roadway that connects to communities in Calaveras will force motorist to take a detour.

For a week next month a stretch of North Railroad Flat Road will be closed between Independence Road in the Rail Road Flat area up to Blue Mountain Road in the Wilseyville area. Calaveras County Public Works relays that Volcano Telephone Company will be digging along the roadway to put above ground equipment underground. The work will begin Monday, June 17th and run through Friday, June 21st with the hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Signage will redirect travelers at the closure sites to Highway 26 as it is the planned alternate route for through traffic during construction, according to public works officials. Motorists are asked to obey all detour barricades although roadway access will be granted to emergency vehicles and residents. Questions regarding the project can be directed to Volcano Telephone at (209) 296-7579.

