Prescribed 280 Acre Fire To Smoke Skies In Calaveras

San Andreas, CA — Visible smoke in Calaveras County may be due to a big burn planned this week.

On Thursday, CAL Fire Tuolumne–Calaveras Unit officials say cooperating agencies are conducting a prescribed fire project in Salt Springs Valley between Copperopolis and Valley Springs.

The area involves 280 acres of grassland targeted to reduce infestations of medusahead grass, a noxious weed, and at the same time provide live fire training. Firefighters will be on the project for most of the day. If weather and fuel conditions permit all of the planned area will be burned so some to quite a bit of smoke may be visible all during the day Thursday.

Six CAL Fire engines, a Copperopolis Fire District engine, a CAL Fire hand crew and bulldozer are assigned to the project.

