Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage impacting over 50 customers.

The outage stretches from the Belleview area to Sonora Meadows and runs along Hidden Valley Lane and Phoenix Lake Road to near the entrance of the Phoenix Lake Country Club Estates.

The untility relays that 55 customers lost power around 11:30 a.m. and point to an equipment issue for the loss of electricity, but did not clarify what that issue is. The company relays that a crew is on-site working to restore the power and gives a 8:30 p.m. restoration time.

Written by Tracey Petersen.