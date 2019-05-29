Quantcast
help information
Mostly sunny
79.2 ° F
Full Weather

Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Belleview and Sonora Meadows power outage
Belleview and Sonora Meadows power outage Photo Icon Enlarge
05/29/2019 1:27 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage impacting over 50 customers.

The outage stretches from the Belleview area to Sonora Meadows and runs along Hidden Valley Lane and Phoenix Lake Road to near the entrance of the Phoenix Lake Country Club Estates.

The untility relays that 55 customers lost power around 11:30 a.m. and point to an equipment issue for the loss of electricity, but did not clarify what that issue is. The company relays that a crew is on-site working to restore the power and gives a 8:30 p.m. restoration time.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.