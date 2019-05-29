Couple Arrested When Car Search Turns Up More Than Contraband

Sonora, CA — An alleged pair of drug dealers pulled over by deputies initially admitted to an expired registration, an open container, and some drug paraphernalia.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson reports late Tuesday night during a traffic stop on Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora for the expired license tags, a sergeant approached the vehicle, a Buick sedan, and spied the open alcohol container inside.

The driver, 39-year-old Krystal Koelling of Columbia, said she was aware of the registration violation as her passenger, 39-year-old Jacob Fritts, also of Columbia, showed the beverage to the deputy. Koelling then admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up over 14 grams of methamphetamine and drug packaging.

Arrested, the two were booked into Tuolumne County Jail for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale and assigned $20,000 bails. Koelling faces an additional charge for committing a crime while out on her own recognizance.