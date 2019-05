Copperopolis, CA — Be prepared for activity on Highway 4 near Telegraph Court.

The CHP reports that a car has ignited on fire. The area is west of Copperopolis. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a possible delay. No injuries have been reported.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.