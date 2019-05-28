Man Knocked Out During Black Oak Casino Brawl

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA – After a fistfight at Black Oak Casino this weekend, one man was left unconscious and detectives are actively investigating what sparked the fight and attempting to identify all those involved.

The call came in around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, alerting Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people at the casino. By the time deputies arrived on the scene, the fight was over and a 30-year-old Sunnyvale man laid unconscious on the parking lot pavement between the casino and the hotel. Emergency responders treated the man’s head injuries and subsequently he was flown to a Modesto hospital for further care. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Casino security relayed to the deputies that some of their officers were also assaulted while trying to break up the altercation. It is unclear if any sustained any injuries. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andreas Benson details that the investigation is ongoing and deputies are gathering statements from several people involved in the altercation. Anyone with information regarding the fight or those involved is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 209-533-5815.

