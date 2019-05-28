Senate Approves Rural Telephone Bill Authored By Borgeas

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — A bill that Mother Lode Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas is passionate about has gained approval in the Senate, 37-0.

Borgeas says the legislation would cut the red tape and streamline requirements for many rural telephone companies. For over 20 years, small companies were able to file informal rate cases, but recently regulatory changes require formal filing every five years, which companies argue creates cumbersome steps, and additional costs. The informal process takes under a year to complete, while the formal process lasts 18 months.

Borgeas says, “SB 603 will assist small telephone companies deliver affordable and reliable communication services to remote areas of the state.”

He adds that small telephone companies serve many of the most remote areas, with some having as few as 400 customers.

The bill now moves to the Assembly for consideration.

Click here to view an earlier update about happenings at the state capitol.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.