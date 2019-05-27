CCWD To Begin Pipeline Replacement In Calaveras County

Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project map Enlarge

Avery, CA — Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) plans to begin pipeline repairs next month along Highway 4 slowing traffic from Avery to Forest Meadows north of Muphys.

The repairs are part of the Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project that will last through the fall of this year and then pick up again in the spring of 2020. To discuss the project and get feedback CCWD is holding a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Mountain Christian Fellowship located at 3488 Highway 4 in Murphys.

The work entails replacing about five miles of 8-inch steel water main, which was installed in 1965, beginning at Hunter Dam Road near Avery and heading west along Highway 4 through Hathaway Pines and Red Apple Ranch and ending near the entrance to Forest Meadows. The district relays that the pipeline is being replaced due to its poor condition that has caused a series of failures and repairs. CCWD spokesperson Joel Metzger details that the 12-inch pipeline will span 23,000 feet and another 1,300 feet of new 8-inch diameter ductile iron water main pipeline, including pressure reducing stations, fire hydrants and air valves will be installed.

To combat any service interruption to customers and safeguard public health and bacteriological sterility in the water system, Metzger advises, the existing pipeline will remain operational throughout the project. The pipeline replacement is expected to be completed in winter 2020. It will cost $7.5 million with the funds coming from the District’s Capital Renovation and Replacement Fund.

