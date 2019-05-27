DMV Relays Real ID Problems Fixed

Sonora DMV office Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — The California Department of Motor Vehicles says it is now in full compliance with federal requirements for Real ID driver licenses or identification cards.

This past week, the state says it received notification of approval by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to start issuing the identification cards again. Applicants initially had to provide one proof of residency, but Homeland Security later decided two are needed. As earlier reported here, beginning in October of 2020 airport security checkpoints will require these ID cards to meet new security requirements.

Real ID cardholders who only submitted one proof of residency will receive an address verification letter that must be signed and mailed back. Letters will be sent to approximately 3.6 million holders of the 4.1 million Real ID cards issued to date.

Americans will need to show a valid passport or federally approved document such as a Real ID to board airline flights in the U.S. starting on Oct. 1, 2020.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic