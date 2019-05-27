Mother Lode Congressman Takes Aim At Sanctuary Cities

Congressman McClintock answers a question at TuCare Natural Resources Summit Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode District 4 Congressman Tom McClintock has introduced legislation to withhold federal grant funding to sanctuary cities.

McClintock criticizes cities, like San Francisco, for forbidding local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, even if they wish to do so. He says his “Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act” will put an end to a practice he claims endangers the public. The act would withhold certain non-law enforcement federal grant funds from those cities.

“The sanctuary city policies in California and in other states where sanctuary city policies have proliferated have placed the public and law enforcement at great risk,” said Rep. McClintock. “It is unacceptable for these jurisdictions to refuse to cooperate with, and in some cases outright obstruct, the federal agents tasked with removing illegal aliens who have been arrested for a crime.”

The legislation also provides protection or “safe harbor” for illegal immigrants that report crimes. Additionally, it address the issues of lawsuit liability for local police and municipalities declaring that if the Department of Homeland Security commits an error or violates an individual’s rights, the federal government would solely be liable.

The legislation was introduced with 21 co-authors and companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA). McClintock relays it is supported by the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the International Union of Police Associations, the AFL-CIO and National Association of Police Organizations.

