Democrats: Our Country’s Healthcare System Is At Stake

Doctor, Nurse and Patient Enlarge

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stated that the Trump administration is working to have the Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional.

Stabenow was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

For the second week in a row, the Democrats did not release a transcript of this week’s Democratic Weekly Address to the media.

Stabenow said, “Two weeks ago, the Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to protect health care for people with pre-existing conditions. And every single Democrat in the Senate has signed on to a Senate resolution confirming that we support protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, the Republican majority in the Senate is refusing to bring up this resolution that would protect people’s health care. Meantime, the Trump administration is working to have the Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional in the courts. The entire backbone of our country’s healthcare system is at stake, including children staying on their parents’ plan until age 26, closing the Medicare Part D prescription drug gap…and protecting people, in fact, the estimated half of American families, who include someone with a pre-existing condition.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.