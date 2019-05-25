Disabled Vehicle Ends Up Being Stolen

CHP patrol car Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A disabled vehicle blocking traffic on a busy Sonora thoroughfare turned out to be stolen.

A Sonora Unit CHP Officer responded to the Chicken Ranch Casino on Wednesday night to take a report on a stolen vehicle. The victim relayed that the sedan was recently taken from a property on Highway 49 and Victoria Way in Jamestown. An alert was immediately sent out to local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy was dealing with a car blocking the westbound lane of Tuolumne Road near Standard Road. Upon hearing the alert, he realized this vehicle matched the description of the one reported stolen and notified the CHP.

When the CHP officer arrived on the scene, a records check confirmed it was the swiped vehicle. The driver, 39-year-old Sheri Ann Eady of Modesto, was arrested. She was also found to have some methamphetamine on her and was determined to be under the influence.

Eady was subsequently booked into the county jail for driving under the influence of drugs, carrying drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle/property. Her bail was set at $10,000.

