Another Attempt To Put Warning Labels On Sugary Drinks

Sacramento, CA — A bill narrowly cleared the state Senate this week that would require sodas and other sugary drinks sold in California to come with warning labels about obesity, diabetes and tooth decay despite strong opposition from the beverage industry.

The Senate voted 21-11 on Thursday to require warning labels on drinks that contain 75 calories or more of added sugar or sweeteners per 12 fluid ounces. The labels would be similar to those on cigarette cartons, denoted by an explanation mark inside of a triangle and placed on the front of the container in bold type and separate from all other information.

After debate, the bill had 17 votes, four short of the 21 required to pass. But some back room wrangling with holdouts allowed the bill to pass several hours later with exactly 21 votes. No Republicans voted for the bill. Nine Republicans and two Democrats voted against it. Five Democrats and one Republican did not vote.

The bill now heads to the state Assembly, where a similar proposal failed to pass two years ago.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Visit our all new Health Section, under the “Health” tab or keyword: health.