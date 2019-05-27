Memorial Day In The Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — It is Memorial Day and there are various events in honor of the holiday throughout the Mother Lode.

In the old veterans section of the Columbia Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. today Monday, May 27th, for a Memorial Day observance and salute to the soldiers who perished during their service to America. Included in the short ceremony are prayers, flag raising, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and roll call of heroes – while flowers are placed on their graves by the Columbia Grenadine Belles.

All Veterans and family members of fallen heroes are invited to take part in a special military parade in Twain Harte parade. At 11:30am in downtown Twain Harte is the annual Memorial Flag Raising Ceremony. Immediately afterwards there will be a hot dog picnic in Eproson Park.

Then from 6:30-8:30 is the Calaveras Community Band’s Memorial Day Concert at Murphys Community Park.

A CHP Maximum Enforcement Period runs until 11:59pm and all available officers will be on the roadways. The Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction is expected to be a congested area, and officers are planning to be on hand helping to direct traffic.

In addition, on Thursday, the Carter’s Cemetery Board will be present a ceremony at 10am. It always falls on May 30, the original holiday. It is organized by VFW 4748 with the help of VFW 3154, VVA 391 and Summerville’s Jazz@8. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

