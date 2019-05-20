Trump OKs FEMA Funding For 2019 Winter Storm Damage Recovery

Sacramento, CA — President Donald Trump has granted federal disaster declarations that will help several counties, including Calaveras and Tuolumne, in recovery efforts from winter storm-caused flooding, mudslides and damage.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday shared that the President granted his office’s request for federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts to recover from the Feb. 24 through March 1 storm incidents.

Along with Calaveras and Tuolumne, the other counties able to tap FEMA funds include Amador, Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Sonoma, Tehama, and Trinity. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

“I want to thank the President and FEMA for moving quickly to approve our requests,” Newsom stated. “This federal aid will get money and resources where they are needed and help communities recover.”

The Presidential Major Disaster declarations will help state, tribal and local governments with recovery projects, including the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and utilities. The declarations include hazard mitigation, which helps state and local governments reduce the risks and impacts of future disasters.