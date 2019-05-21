Democrats: Access To Quality, Affordable Health Care

Microphone and US Flag Enlarge

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH) stated that the message she received from her constituents while traveling through her district is that “The Trump administration’s actions to sabotage access to health care are causing serious anxiety for providers and patients.”

Kuster was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The Democratics did not release a transcript for this week’s Democratic Weekly Address to the media.

Kuster stated that during her travels throughout her district, “I met with healthcare providers, patients, physicians, and everyone in between to identify policies that will expand access to quality, affordable health care. From rural hospitals and mental health clinics, to alcohol and opioid misuse treatment centers, everyone shared a similar message: The Trump administration’s actions to sabotage access to health care are causing serious anxiety for providers and patients.”

