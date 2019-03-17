Roadwork on HWY 4, 49 and 26

Caltrans warns crews may be in several cone zones scheduled this Monday through Saturday. They also warn their schedule may change due to weather.

Expect five-minute delays for drainage work on the shoulder of HWY 4 all week. The work will be in the area of Stallion Way to Angels Oaks Drive from 9AM to 3PM. On HWY 4 from Horseshow Drive to Rancho Paradiso 10-minute delays for Tree Work are expected from Tuesday to Friday from 7AM to 4PM.

On Highway 49 drainage work in Calaveras at Cement Plant Road crews will be working in the shoulder area on both sides of the highway. The work may cause 5-minute delays from 9 AM to 3:00 PM Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also on Highway 49 from Moccasin to Bear Valley Road look for crews doing drainage work on the left and right shoulder of the road. The work may cause 5-minute delays from 8 AM a.m. to 4 PM all week.

On HWY 49 from Jack Page Road to the Tuolumne Calaveras County Line there will be one way traffic control for road striping. The work may cause 10-minute delays from Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

In Mariposa County and over the line into Tuolumne County on HWY 49 look for road striping. Weather permitting crews plan to work from 6AM to 7PM and expect 10-minute delays Monday through Saturday.

As reported here, Highway 26 remains closed from Deardorff Road to Wood House Mine Road. The closure affects those traveling between Glencoe and West Point in Calaveras. Rock and dirt movement will keep the road shutdown for an estimated $2.4 million in emergency repairs and there is no end date for the work yet.

