Sonora Council To Seek Disaster Declaration For Severe Storm Flood Incident

Flooding in Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA – City officials will be addressing severe flooding impacts from a sudden extreme thunderstorm that hit last week through a local disaster declaration.

According to documents for next Monday’s city council meeting, the members will consider ratifying Mayor Jim Garaventa’s proposed proclamation for a local state of emergency due to existing and anticipated damages caused by severe weather and flooding.

As reported here, last Wednesday’s heavy rains and hail inundated areas uphill of and in downtown Sonora over a less than three-hour period. It triggered flash flooding for which impacts are still under assessment. Clarke Broadcasting called Garaventa and Vice-Mayor Matt Hawkins for the latest damage information that the city is seeking financial aid for and is still waiting to hear back.

Another item on the regular agenda calls for a vote to delegate authority to City Administrator Tim Miller for the procurement of the necessary equipment, services, and supplies to repair the Sunrise Hills storm drain without giving notice for bids.

Mayor Garaventa, a member of the recently dissolved Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority (TCEDA) Board, is slated give an oral report of the latest related action. The council will additionally consider accepting the city’s 2018 General Plan Annual Progress Report and approving a request from the Sonora Chamber to allow possession and consumption of alcohol at Coffill Park for the 2nd Saturday

Concert Series, scheduled for June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, and Oct. 12.

The council will also preside over the Firefighter of the Year Awards, honoring Tyler Piche, Patrick Kerrigan, Kelley Figley, and Joel Teran; also Police Department Employee of the Year Awards recognizing Scott Mallon, Dennis Townsend, civilian employee Naomi Kneip, community service volunteer Ashley Kennedy, Explorers Kurt Bryant and Ronald Billings.

Monday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers (94 North Washington St.).