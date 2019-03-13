Quantcast
Sonora High Nearing Wildcat Ranch Land Transfer

03/13/2019 11:15 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Sonora High School Superintendent Dr. Mark Miller has provided an update to Clarke Broadcasting about the district’s planned sale of the Wildcat Ranch property to The Park Foundation.

Dr. Miller says, “The Park Foundation, and the district, are anticipating signing the final closing document, transferring the 110 acres at the ranch, to The Park Foundation, conditionally, in the next couple of weeks. The Park Foundation let me know that they do have the funding, for the first installment, the $500,000, that will be due at the close of escrow, and we expect that to happen fairly quickly.”

The second installment of $500,000 will be due next year, to bring the total sale price to $1-million. Dr. Miller notes that the title will be transferred when the first payment is made and The Park Foundation will take full ownership upon the second payment.

The district is still facing a lawsuit from the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau regarding the sale, related to Brown Act violations.  The trustees broke into closed session at last night’s board meeting to further discuss the litigation, but did not report out anything afterwards.

We reported earlier that the district will still own 25 acres at the ranch following the completed sale.

