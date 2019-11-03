Trump: Companies Are Coming Here At A Record Pace

President Donald Trump Enlarge

President Trump made several remarks last week at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting held inside of the White House.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“We’re going to be opening up the labor forces, because we have to. We have so many companies coming. We’re opening it up. We have to bring people in. We want them to be people based on merit, and we want them to come in legally.

You see what’s going on at the border. And we’re doing a great job, whether it’s Border Patrol, ICE, law enforcement, generally. We’re all working together. We have our military sent to the border. We have 8,000 military personnel right now at the border. We are doing an amazing job considering it’s really an onslaught very much. I call it “invasion.” They always get upset when I say “an invasion.” But it really is somewhat of an invasion.

And we’re stopping drugs at a record level, but a record number of drugs are pouring up and coming up. And we’re getting it done. Human trafficking is a disaster. Nobody knew too much about it until recently. It’s been going on for a million years, actually. It’s been going on for a long time. But we’ve seen it. We’ve spotted it. It’s being slowed down, but we can’t slow it down unless we have a very strong and powerful separation between us and whoever it is it may be. And in this case, it happens to be Mexico. And Mexico has helped us, but Mexico has a record number of murders this year — a number that’s so large, it’s actually hard to believe.

And we’re working very hard on doing — actually having one of the safest we’ve ever been. We have some of the best numbers we’ve ever had, from the standpoint of crime, murders, killings included. One of our best years ever was last year. And we’re down 6 percent from last year, so that’s very important.

But we want to have a very strong border, but we’re going to have a lot of people coming in. A lot of people don’t understand that. They think we’re shutting it out. We’re not shutting it out. We want people to come in, but they have to come in through a process. So we have a process that’s really moving along rapidly. Last year, we took in a large number of highly qualified, wonderful people. And they’re — for the most part, they’re working already in your companies.

But we also have a lot of companies coming in. I was with Prime Minister Abe the other day, and he said — we spoke the other day. And he said that Japan is going to be sending about seven — at least seven more big factories into this country. And it’s got to do more than that; we have too big a deficit with Japan. We have for a long time.

But they’re going to — you saw a couple of openings — big openings in Michigan. Chrysler Fiat just announced that they’re going to spend $4.5 billion in Michigan around the Detroit area. We have a tremendous number of not only car companies coming in; we have a lot of car companies coming in. They’re coming in, they’re building new, but they’re also expanding. And they’re going to Pennsylvania. They’re going to Ohio. Very heavy in Michigan. South Carolina, North Carolina — all over.

We have — we have companies coming into this country at a record pace, and really at a pace that nobody thought possible because nobody thought you’d ever see these particular companies again. Many of them are coming back. They want to be where the action is. They’re coming back. They left years ago — I used to talk about it as a civilian. But they left years ago, and now they’re coming back, and they’re coming back in numbers that nobody believes.

So we’re going to let a lot of people come in because we need workers. We have to have workers. Unemployment at 3.7, 3.6, probably. These are low numbers. And, in one way, I love it. But, in another way, I don’t want to make it hard to get those companies rolling with really great people. Because without the great people, it doesn’t work. All of these wonderful things we talk about are nice, but you need the people and you need really good people. And we have great people. And we have the best in the world, in my opinion. And we are having other people come into our country that you’re going to be very proud of and the job they do.

One of the things that has happened — and people don’t talk about it — but because of the great economy, we have a prison population that, for the first time ever, is getting a shot at working. When they got out of prison, they had a stigma, and it was a tough stigma. And, in many cases, there was not much they could do; they couldn’t get a job. They couldn’t — no matter what, they couldn’t get a job. And now they’re getting jobs because our economy is so strong because you want workers.

And I’ve spoken to at least six big employers, and they are loving what they see. They cannot even believe how good some of these people are. Not in all cases, I guess, but you can say that about everybody — but how great they have been. And it’s very nice to hear. First time ever. The first time that’s ever happened. And to a large extent, it’s because we take some credit because of the economy.

But it’s an incredible thing what’s happening with respect to the prison population. They’re getting out, they’re getting jobs, and they’re doing a fantastic job. And it’s really beautiful to see.

And thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.”

