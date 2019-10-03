Caltrans Roadwork On HWY 120, 49 and 26

Mud On Highway 140 Following Storm Enlarge

Caltrans warns crews may be in several cone zones scheduled this Monday through Friday, including some overnight work. They also warn their schedule may change due to weather.

Expect ten-minute delays for drainage work all week along a seven-mile stretch of Highway 120/108 work zones: between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line and the end of the divided highway from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and at night from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. near the Moccasin Creek Bridge. In the Yosemite Junction area on HWY 108 to HWY 49 shoulder work will limit traffic to one-way causing 10 minute delays at night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Highway 49 drainage work in Calaveras from Cement Plant Road to Calaveritas Creek crews will be working in the shoulder area on both sides of the highway. The work may cause 5 minute delays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. all week.

Also on Highway 49 from Moccasin to Bear Valley Road look for crews on the left and right shoulder of the road working on a wash-out/slip-out. The work may cause 5 minute delays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week.

As reported here, Highway 26 will remain closed from Deardorff Road to Wood House Mine Road. The closure affects those traveling between Glencoe and West Point in Calaveras. Rock and dirt movement will keep the road shutdown for two more weeks to focus on an estimated $2.4 million in emergency repairs. Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford said the plan is to try to have one-way traffic control after at least another week while the repairs are finished.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway's 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic