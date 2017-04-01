Sierra Nevada’s Weekend Winter Storm Warning

Sierra Nevada Snow (1/4/17) Enlarge

A Pacific frontal system will start a new round of wet weather over Northern California on Saturday.

As this front moves through, strong south winds will be generated. The strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon, just ahead of the front as it moves through.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Sustained wind speeds will reach twenty-five to thirty mph, with gusts up to fifty mph.

Winds of this speed could cause difficulties while driving, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing debris, downed trees and downed tree limbs could create more hazards.

The strong winds should decrease quickly by Saturday night as the front passes to the east.

The storm is also expected to bring hazardous winter driving conditions to the Sierra Nevada, starting Saturday morning and continuing into Sunday. Mountain travel is strongly discouraged during the period of heaviest snow Saturday afternoon and night.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve Sunday morning as snowfall diminishes.

Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected to return to the Sierra Nevada late Sunday afternoon and early evening and continue into early Monday morning.

Decreasing snow intensity and rising snow levels are expected the rest of the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet starting at 10 AM on Saturday. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, from 11 AM Saturday through 4 AM Monday.

Total snow accumulations above 4,500 feet, will range from ten to fifty inches.

Winds may gust up to fifty-five mph.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to trees, downed tree branches and damage to power lines is possible.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 40 mph or higher are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Be aware of falling tree limbs or the possibility of downed trees, especially those weakened by recent wildfires.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.