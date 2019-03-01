Work Scheduled On Washington Street Tonight

Road work signs Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A geotechnical drilling company will be doing work in downtown Sonora along Washington Street near the area where the road intersects with Snell and Elkin streets.

The purpose is to do subsurface data collection to assist with the design of pedestrian safety improvements planned near the Red Church. Parking in the immediate vicinity will be prohibited between 6pm today (January 3) through 4am on Friday. There will be signs up in that area. Travelers are asked to slowdown and drive with extra caution.

