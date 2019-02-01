Weekend Storm Is Approaching

A storm is expected to bring hazardous winter driving conditions to the Sierra Nevada starting Saturday morning. The heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon and night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulations of twelve to thirty inches are likely, above the 4,500 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph.

Weekend travelers through the mountains are encouraged to start their travel on Friday, if possible. Travel will be very difficult. Tree branches could fall as well.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday afternoon as the storm winds down.

Currently Carson Pass (Highway 88) is open with no restrictions. Highways 4 (Ebbetts Pass), 108 (Sonora Pass) and 120 (Tioga Pass) are all open with no restrictions up to the winter closure gates.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

