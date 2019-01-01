Vandalism At Sonora Car Dealership

Sonora, CA — A man was arrested for allegedly causing nearly $6,000 in damage to vehicles at a dealership in Sonora.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that 45-year-old Brady Lassa allegedly damaged several vehicles at Sonora Ford on Mono Way with large rocks. There were broken windows and dented body panels. Deputies found Lassa asleep on an embankment near the damaged vehicles and he appeared to be intoxicated. He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on charges of vandalism and public intoxication.