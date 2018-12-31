Immigration Detainers Placed On Cop Shooting Suspect And Accomplices

Newman, CA — Federal authorities had no contact with Gustavo Perez Arriaga prior to his arrest for allegedly killing Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh.

Following his incarceration on Friday, the Associated Press reports that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put detainers on Arriaga and his various other accomplices. We reported earlier that Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson was very critical of state sanctuary policies that prevented local law enforcement agencies from working with ICE. Arriaga had twice been arrested for DUI in recent years and was a known gang member. A total of eight people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corporal Singh, Arriaga for the shooting, and seven others who aided in his attempted escape to the southern border.

Services for Corporal Singh are planned for this coming Friday and Saturday.

