Shooting Suspect Reportedly Captured In Kern County

Shooting Suspect Enlarge

Kern County, CA — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference this afternoon to speak about major developments regarding the shooting death of Newman Police Corporal Ronin Singh.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details, but news outlets like CNN are reporting that the shooting suspect was arrested in Kern County. In addition, the Mayor of the City of Turlock, which is in Stanislaus County, announced an arrest on social media. She indicated that a suspect has been taken into custody and that the sheriff’s office will provide more information at the noon press conference.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was in the country illegally, according to earlier statements by Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson. Corporal Singh was killed in a shootout after trying to pull over the suspect for DUI this past Wednesday morning. Corporal Singh leaves behind a wife and five month old son.

Tuolumne was one of four counties included in an earlier Blue Alert, signaling that a violent offender was on the loose, and could be in the area. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.