Seven Total Arrested In Cop’s Deadly Shooting

Stanislaus County, CA – Another brother and the suspect’s girlfriend were the latest taken into custody Friday in connection with helping the fugitive in his attempt to flee to Mexico.

The additional arrests bring the total to seven, including three individuals who were taking into custody at the Bakersfield home where the suspect, 32-year-old Gustavo Perez Arriaga, was arrested in connection with the death of Corporal Ronil Singh. Singh was allegedly gunned down by Arriaga after making a traffic stop. The latest pair detained are 30-year-old Ana Leyde Cervantes of Newman, who was arrested in Turlock and another brother, 34-year-old Conrado Virgen Mendoza of Chowchilla, who was handcuffed in Livermore.

Earlier on Friday, two others, his brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and a co-worker, Erik Razo Quiroz arrests were revealed at the same time as Arriaga’s. They are also charges with aiding and abetting. All were in the country illegally prompting Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson to passionately relay his disdain for state legislation that created sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants. SB 54 enacted last year bars law enforcement from detaining a person due to a hold request, responding to federal immigration enforcement’s requests for notification or providing information about a person’s release date unless it is already available publicly. Christianson criticized the law for tying law enforcements hands. More of his comment can be viewed here.

The three suspects arrested at the house in Bakersfield were booked in Kern County. Their booking photos are not available as Kern County has a policy of not releasing booking photos.

