Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County Contained

Update at 2:10 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the escaped debris burn fire has been contained. The roadway has been closed between Lime Kiln Road and Wards Ferry Road while crews mop up for the next couple of hours.

Update at 2 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on a 1 10 to 15 acre grass fire that was ignited by an escaped debris burn in the 13700 block of Algerine-Wards Ferry Road near Lime Kiln Road. Incoming resources have been called off. The roadway has been closed between Lime Kiln Road and Wards Ferry Road while crews mop up for the next couple of hours.

Update at 13:50 p.m.: Air and ground resources are working an escaped debris burn that has grown to between 15 and 20 acres. It is burning in grass at a slow rate of spread in 13700 block of Algerine-Wards Ferry Road near Lime Kiln Road. The roadway has been closed between Lime Kiln Road and Wards Ferry Road.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson relays “The road is currently closed to through traffic. No evacuations are need at this time. Fire crews are making quick work on containing the escaped debris burn.”

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

If you heard the Columbia helicopter fly overhead it has been called to the scene located in the 13700 block of Algerine-Wards Ferry Road near Lime Kiln Road. CAL Fire indicates is an escaped debris burn. It is 15 to 20 acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened.

CAL Fire has called in law enforcement to shut down that section of Algerine-Wards Ferry Road at the Lime Kiln Road intersection and the Wards Ferry Road intersection. Additional resources inclucing a dozer have been called in. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

