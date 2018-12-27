Law Enforcement Optimistic About Locating Shooting Suspect Soon

Sheriff Adam Christianson and Chief Randy Richardson View Slideshow

While a Blue Alert was issued for a four county region, including Tuolumne, following an officer shooting near Modesto, law enforcement officials believe the gunman is still in Stanislaus County.

City of Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson and Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson held a press conference this morning to update the public about the investigation into the death of Police Corporal Ronil Singh. He was killed in a shootout in Newman after attempting to pull over a suspect being investigated for DUI.

Chief Richardson described Singh as a dedicated officer and family man. He had immigrated to the US and always planned to be a police officer. He left behind a wife and five-month-old son.

Sheriff Christianson, whose department is leading the investigation, noted that limited information could be released at this time, but stated that there is evidence indicating that the suspect is still in Stanislaus County. “We’re getting closer,” he stated, and felt the suspect will be in custody “sooner rather than later.”

Residents in Tuolumne County have received two mobile cell phone alerts over the past day notifying them of the shooting suspect being at-large.

Christianson declined to give the name of the suspect because it is an ongoing investigation. He did however note that the man is in his thirties and in the country illegally. Christianson added that there are multiple investigative teams working the case and no cost is being spared.

The suspect’s truck was located and confiscated yesterday at a mobile home park near Newman.

The officials stated that the next information released will hopefully be an arrest made. A tip line is set up at 209-525-7202.